Aarya Season 3 to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3

After receiving an International Emmy award nomination for Season 1 and 2 successful seasons, the wait ends as the franchise returns with its third season with newer challenges, newer enemies and with a newer ambition. Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani, the dawn of a fearless reign unfolds with Aarya Season 3 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.

Sushmita Sen, the protagonist of the show, says, “Aarya Sareen has now become a very integral part of my life. Her experiences across seasons have touched my heart. It’s an honour to step back into her shoes for Aarya Season 3. This season explores the profound power of Aarya, as she strikes down her enemies and begins to create an empire of her own, while grappling the threats to her loved ones. Aarya’s story is a testament to a woman who defies life’s constraints and will go to any lengths to protect the ones close to her. Aarya Season 3 isn’t just a show on, it’s an emotional journey.” Creator of Aarya (S1, S2 and S3), Ram Madhvani adds, “We present to you a new era of Aarya where she leaves no stone turned. Aarya will shock you. She will own her power.”