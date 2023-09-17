Aashim Gulati talks about his Netflix debut, Choona

Netflix’s latest heist drama, Choona, which will be released on September 29, is a thrilling mix of drama, comedy, and action. At the heart of it all is Aashim Gulati, in the role of Ansari, a goofy yet lovable character.

Says Aashim, “Choona was a prolific and wholesome journey, as I haven’t played a character like this before.”

Known for his boy-next-door charm, Aashim admits that he often gets calls for similar roles. However, Netflix’s Choona presented to him a fresh opportunity to break out of that mould.

He adds, “I am ecstatic to be a part of Choona and to bring Ansari’s character to life. Ansari’s journey is a rollercoaster of emotions, blending drama, comedy, and action in a unique way. Roles like this allow me to experiment.”