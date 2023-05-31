Aashram 4 is coming soon

Since its debut in 2020, Aashram has caught the attention of audiences with its thrilling storyline. While there’s still no official announcement for Aashram Season 4 on MX Player, reportedly the new season might be dropping in June.
The show is based in the fictional city of Kashipur, an empire created by a self-proclaimed godman, Kashipur waale Baba Nirala, who derives his power from the influence he has over the lower strata of society.
From the magnetism of Baba Nirala, embodied by Bobby Deol, to Chandan Roy Sanyal as Bhopa and Aditi Pohankar as Parminder “Pammi” Lochan, Aashram has given audiences some unforgettable characters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...
Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...
Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals
After high drama, khap leaders convince protesters to defer ...
AAP govt set to expand Cabinet
To induct Khudian, Balkar; Nijjar ‘resigns’ | Reshuffle in p...