Aayush Sharma, Aisha Sharma’s dance track Tera Hoke Nachda Phira teaser unveiled

ANI

The makers of the upcoming dance track Tera Hoke Nachda Phira starring Aayush Sharma and Aisha Sharma on Monday unveiled the song’s teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Aayush shared the teaser which he captioned, “Get ready to turn up the volume and dance like never before on #TeraHokeNachdaPhira! Song out on 27th December!”

The short teaser features a few glimpses of Aayush and Aisha Sharma.

Sung by Stebin Ben and composed by Lijo George, the song is penned by Shyam Sidhawat. The song will be out on December 27.

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film Loveyatri alongside debutant Warina Hussain. Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box-office.

He will be next seen in the action thriller film Ruslaan. Aisha, on the other hand, was a part of John Abraham’s action film Satyamev Jayate.

