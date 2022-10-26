Aayush Sharma launches teaser of ‘AS04’ on his birthday; impresses with his action avatar, vicious swag in 4th film

Mumbai, October 26
On his birthday on Wednesday, actor Aayush Sharma treated his fans and followers with an explosive teaser for his fourth film 'AS04'.
Aayush's unmatchable swag with stylised action churns the perfect formula of entertainment, stirring the anticipation for the 2023 release.
The teaser begins with suave Aayush tugging guitar strings while a group of armed men barge in to attack him. The scene leads to a power-packed action sequence.
Talking about the teaser, Aayush said: “AS04 is a very exciting project and especially launching it on my birthday feels like the best birthday gift."
"The genre of the film is new for me and I'm having a blast working on it. I play a very interesting character with a very distinct look, style and personality, and I am excited for the audience to witness this new avatar of me,” he added.
The announcement for ‘AS04’ comes in soon after the actor revealed the first glimpse teaser of his third film ‘AS03’, marking a string of promising films back to back. IANS
