Aayush Sharma shares cute videos with wife Arpita and kids from his birthday celebration in Maldives

Mumbai, October 27
Actor Aayush Sharma announced the release date of his upcoming film 'Ruslaan' on his birthday, and then went into celebration mode with his family in Maldives.
Aayush left for the Maldives in the morning on Thursday along with his wife Arpita and his two kids. He celebrated the day in the exotic locales of oceanic paradise.
Check out these videos from the celebration:
View this post on Instagram
Upon getting a warm response for the poster of his upcoming film, he said: “I am grateful for all the incredible love and appreciation for the 'Ruslaan' poster. It's the support of my well-wishers that drives me to keep pushing the boundaries.”
“I can't wait to share more about this exciting project with you all. Unveiling the poster on my b'day and seeing the love that it has received is the best gift that I could have asked for. I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart,” he added.
'Ruslaan' is an action thriller. It is slated to release on January 12. It is directed by Karan L. Butani. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade among many others. Other details about the film are still under wraps.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...