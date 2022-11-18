Aayush Sharma thanks Arpita Khan for surviving his 'bad sense of humour'

ANI
Mumbai, November 18
Actor Aayush Sharma wished his wife Arpita Khan Sharma on their wedding anniversary in the cutest way possible! The actor shared a couple of adorable photos with her and their kids and attached a heartfelt note with it.
Aayush wrote, "Agar aap 8 saal pehle meri life main nahi aate, toh 8 saal baad yeh dono cartoon kaise aate?? Happy Birthday to US my love, matlab Happy Anniversary Arpita Khan. 8 years of you surviving my bad sense of humor... may you never get sick of it... Love you." Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The couple who got married in the year 2014 are parents to a six-year-old son Ahil and were blessed with their second child, a baby girl Ayat, on December 27, 2021. The little one shares her birthday with her uncle Salman Khan.
On the work front, last month, Aayush Sharma introduced Sushrii Mishraa as the leading lady of his next action thriller 'AS04'.
Recently on Aayush's 32nd birthday, the makers of the film unveiled the official teaser of the film which gathered massive responses from the audience.
Sushrii Mishra is all set to mark her grand Bollywood debut alongside Aayush. Deets about her role has been kept under wraps.
Currently being filmed in Mumbai, the Aayush Sharma starrer will be shot across the nation. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US visa processing expected to reach pre-pandemic levels in FY 2023; Indians to benefit
Indians make up a large proportion of the recipients of H-1B...
Supreme Court rejects NIA plea, orders Gautam Navlakha to be placed under 'house arrest' in 24 hours
Navlakha is lodged in jail in connection with Elgar Parishad...
Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges
WhatsApp chats revealed a pattern of abuse when Shraddha Wal...
Punjab cabinet clears old pension scheme notification; cane-crushing season to begin on November 20, says CM Bhagwant Mann
The cabinet decides to directly appoint principals of 16 gov...
IAS officer pays the price for sharing his Gujarat election posting on Instagram; EC removes him from duty by calling it a 'publicity stunt'
The poll panel had appointed Abhishek Singh as general obser...