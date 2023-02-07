‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’: Actors Sidharth and Kiara get married; first pictures from wedding

Jaisalmer, February 7
Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in an intimate ceremony here on Tuesday.
The duo tied the knot in presence of their families and close friends at the Suryagarh Palace.
They shared the news on their respective Instagram pages.
“Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai... We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead,” they wrote alongside the photographs from their wedding.
Sidharth and Kiara opted for Manish Malhotra creations for their special day. The bride wore a pink and dust gold lehenga, while the groom coordinated in dust gold sherwani and saafa.
From the Hindi film industry, filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla with husband Jai Mehta attended the wedding ceremony.
The actors, who worked together on 2021’s acclaimed film “Shershaah”, kept their relationship private ever since they started dating.
