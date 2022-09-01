'Ab Sabka Number Ayega'- Netflix unveils 'Jamtara' season 2 trailer: Watch

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 1

Netflix on Thursday launched the first trailer of season two of the crime drama, Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega. As seen in the gripping glimpses in the trailer, this time around - the phishing world has expanded. Bringing in more scams and unseen threats, the new season weaves in old rivalries with new characters, bringing things to a head as Gudiya (Monika Panwar) takes on Brajesh (Amit Sial).

The series shows how young scamsters have innovated and diversified phishing in Jamtara, finding themselves up against a wall. In the face of insurmountable odds, politics, and an unquenchable want of power, Sunny Mondal (Sparsh Shrivastav), his older cousin Rocky (Anshumaan Pushkar), and Gudiya bring the fight to local politician, Brajesh Bhaan.

Drawing a huge response in season 1, Netflix’s Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega in no time became synonymous with phishing. Based on true-crime incidents, the series brought unprecedented awareness to phishing scams in the country.

Throwing light on the premise of the upcoming season, director Soumendra Padhi shares, “Over the last few years, we’ve seen a huge uptick in the number of phishing scams. All of us at some point have received a call asking for our OTP number or CVV code. A number of the young people in Jamtara took advantage of unsuspecting people who weren’t tech-savvy, successfully building a hub for endless cash, with a mobile address book and quick dial. Season 1 saw huge success. We’ve been humbled by the response and how word spread. The ability it had to also educate whilst entertaining people has been incredible.”

Watch the trailer:

Talking about the upcoming season, he added, “This season we’ll witness our favorites fight back much like ‘David’, trying to take on Goliath (Brajesh). Innovating and sharpening their cyber fraud plans, akin to sand, falls through their hands, no matter how they try to control it. As the rivalries intensify, the frauds will as well.”

In addition to Sparsh Srivastav, Monika Panwar, Anshumaan Pushkar and Amit Sial, Jamtara’s voice of reason, SP Dolly aka Aksha Pardasany is back. The new season also brings in new players with Seema Pahwa as Ganga Devi and young actor, Ravi Chahal.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point, from National Award winning director, Soumendra Padhi and writer Trishant Srivastava, season 2 of Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega is set to launch on Netflix on the 23rd September, 2022.

