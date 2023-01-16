Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan enjoy burger party at Farhan Khan's house after exit from Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai, January 16
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder hosted a burger party for brother Sajid Khan and Tajikistani sensation Abdu Rozik, whom she tagged her "two favourites" from 'Bigg Boss 16'.
Farah shared pictures on Instagram, where Abdu can be seen with burgers. While Abdu is seen in a shiny black jacket at Farah's home, Sajid is seen in casuals.
"My 2 favourites this season of #biggboss16 sometimes its even better to just win hearts @abdu_rozik @aslisajidkhan @colorstv #mandli #family #burgir," she wrote as the caption.
Check out the photos:
View this post on Instagram
Abdu exited the show for the final time as he had a prior work commitment. Sajid also walked out of the house in the latest episode as he shared that his contract has ended.
In the show, Sajid revealed that he will begin shooting for his films after four years. He was accused of sexual harassment by several women.
Sajid also revealed that the next film is titled '100 Percent', which stars John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh. Tagged as a story of "love, marriage, family and spies", the movie is produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala.
Sajid's last directed 2014's 'Humshakals'.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment
The ‘search-cum-evaluation committee’ would only shortlist a...
Ganga Vilas Cruise gets stuck on third day of its journey in Bihar’s Chhapra due to ‘shallow water’
Chhapra's CO Satendra Singh who is a part of the arrangement...
Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar says mere filin...
Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash lost her pilot husband in a similar plane crash 16 years ago
She got her pilot training with the money she got from the i...
4 Indian passengers on Nepal plane had made video a minute before it crashed
Sonu Jaiswal from Uttar Pradesh had gone to pay obeisance to...