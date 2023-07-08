Abdu Rozik is all set to join Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan cast

Tajikistan’s singer Abdu Rozik is all set to make a cameo appearance in Prateek Sharma’s fictional show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. He will be seen playing the role of a kidnapper.

Talking about his cameo, he says, “My character’s name is also Abdu, and he is a kidnapper. Ever since I have come to Mumbai, I have done a lot of shows, but this is the first time that I would play a fictional character.”

“I never thought I would play an adorable, trying-to-be-scary kidnapper. Most of my scenes are with the child actor of the show, Reeza Choudhary, and I hope the viewers will love watching us. The entire cast and crew are really warm and welcoming; I had great fun shooting with them,” he adds.