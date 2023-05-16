Abdu Rozik is busy with his 'Burgirr' in Mumbai, next surprise is a song

Mumbai, May 16
Tajikistani singer and social media sensation Abdu Rozik, who has a considerable fan following in India after 'Bigg Boss 16', is all set to unveil a new song, which he says will be a big surprise for those who follow him.
"I am soon going to bring a new song for my fans," Rozik said. "But at the moment I don't want to disclose any details. It will be a big surprise for all my well-wishers."
The singer-actor who went viral with his 'Burgirr' meme, recently opened a new restaurant in Mumbai named Burgirr. Talking about it, Abdu said: "I am excited about my new business. I am very busy with work now. I am sure people will love the different types of burger in my restaurant."
Abdu shared a post about Burgirr:
View this post on Instagram
Sonu Sood also showed support to Abdu's new venture. Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Inside the Bigg Boss house , Abdu was good friends with Shiv and Archana, who will soon be seen in the new season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.
Wishing good luck to his friends, he said: "All the best to my friends Shiv and Archana. Good luck guys; you are real rockstars!"
On the workfront, Abdu will be soon seen in the show 'Long Son-Short Son' alongside director Sajid Khan. The director recently shared a video on his social media where he revealed that he was launching this show with Abdu very soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Race for Karnataka CM post: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet Congress chief Kharge
Newly elected MLAs in Karnataka have already passed a one-li...
Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore
While the Centre is yet to clear previous years dues of Rs 3...
Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD
‘Cyclone Mocha may not have an impact on the monsoon, as it’...
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Faridkot Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets
Ex-MLA to be produced in court on Wednesday, his two aides a...
CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam
Searches held on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajy...