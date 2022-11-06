Abdu Rozik loses his cool, calls Archana 'stupid dog' for sleeping in the morning: Watch

Mumbai, November 6
'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Archana Gautam and captain Abdu Rozik again got into a heated argument as she refused to listen to his orders. In the latest promo, it was seen that Abdu is upset with Archana because she is sleeping in the morning. He asks her to leave the bed but she is not ready.
Shiv Thakare goes into her room and says: "You have to follow Abdu's orders. He is the captain of the house." She replies: "He just keeps barking all the time." This infuriates him even more and he tells her: "Not me you are a stupid dog." He tells everyone that this is not a time to sleep and he only asks Archana not to sleep in the morning but she is not ready to listen to him.
Here's the video:
View this post on Instagram
Earlier also he had an argument with Archana because she lied about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia saying she is sleeping but later Abdu finds out that Nimrit is working.
This doesn't go well with Abdu. He loses his calm and decides to punish her by locking her up in jail.
'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.
--IANS
