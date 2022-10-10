Abdu Rozik releases his first Hindi single ‘Chota Bhaijaan’

The 19-year-old Tajikistani social media sensation and the world’s shortest musician released his maiden Hindi single on Saturday (October 8). Titled Chota Bhaijaan, the song premiered on Rozik’s YouTube channel and is dedicated to Salman Khan. The music video features Rozik imitating the look of Salman from Dabangg and Wanted. The lyrics spotlight Rozik’s immense love and respect for his mentor.

Rozik took to social media and announced, “Today on 8th October 2022, I am launching my first ever Hindi song, a dream I had since I was young, watching the cassettes of all those famous Hindi movies in my village in Tajikistan. I am personally dedicating this to Sir Salman Khan bhaijaan, who inspired me to visit India and gave me a chance in his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. I cannot speak Hindi yet, but five months ago I could not speak English too!”