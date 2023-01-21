Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan give company to Salman Khan as they add laughter on Weekend Ka Vaar'

Mumbai, January 21
Former contestants Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik will be seen in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode adding a dollop of humour and laughter.
In the episode, Sajid will be asked to cast the contestants in the roles of hero, side hero, heroine, villain and comedian. Sajid in his own style carries out the casting.
With a segment of 'Long Son Short Son Show' in which guest and Salman are tasked to assign each contestant the most suitable title from the latter's movie.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Shalin Bhanot is feted with the title of 'Tubelight' and Sumbul Touqeer gets 'Wanted'.
Later in the show, Salman sheds light on Tina Datta's conversation with Priyanka Choudhary about Shalin trying to team up with her before the season began in order to bag the trophy.
Here's the clip:
View this post on Instagram
As soon as Salman probes into why Tina waited for 15 weeks to bust Shalin's cover, she starts crying because she feels targeted.
IANS
