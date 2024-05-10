Abdu Rozik set to get married on July 7

IANS

Mumbai, May 10

Social media sensation and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant, Abdu Rozik, has found the love of his life and is all set to tie the knot on July 7.

The 20-year-old social media sensation took to his Instagram and dropped a surprise video of himself sharing the big news.

In the video, he was seen seated on a couch, wearing a crisp, black and white tuxedo.

He wrote in the caption, ‘I never imagined in my life that I would be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life, 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am #love #marriage #engagement #life #wedding #romance #lifepartner #engaged (sic).’

Abdu is reportedly getting married to a 19-year-old girl.

