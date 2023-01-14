Abdu Rozik's exit from Bigg Boss 16 leaves Shiv Thakre, Nimrit Ahluwalia, MC Stan in tears

Mumbai, January 14
In the upcoming episode of 'Big Boss 16', the cutest contestant of the show Abdu Rozik will be seen making an exit and his friends Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan will break into tears as he leaves.
Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan too will be seen in tears as they would miss Abdu.
In a promo, Sajid was also seen telling housemates that he had a feeling that something is going to happen today. Later, we see Tina Datta crying and saying that Abdu was always there for her whenever she needed him.
Abdu leaves the show with a smile and wishes everyone luck.
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
As per the reports, Abdu is out of Bigg Boss 16 due to work commitments. The show got an extension of several weeks but Abdu had some prior work commitments.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Main accused in Punjab Police constable's killing injured in encounter in Zirakpur, arrested
Yuvraj Singh alias Jora has been admitted to a hospital with...
'Why can't TV news anchor be taken off air': Supreme Court on hate speech
Hate speeches complete menace, we want free and balanced pre...
Cold northeasterly winds blowing towards plains, IMD predicts dip in Delhi-NCR temperature from Sunday
In Himachal Pradesh, Manali received 23 cm of snow, while Sh...
India’s counter response shows country won’t be coerced by anybody: EAM Jaishankar
He added that the country will do everything to ensure its s...
Watch: ‘Should I close the police station?’ Haryana Minister Anil Vij is furious over video of cops offering tea to ‘absconding’ accused at police station
Gave the directions for their immediate suspension after a w...