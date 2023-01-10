Abdu Rozik's journey on Bigg Boss 16 to end on January 12, watch his favourite dialogues on the show

Mumbai, January 10
The cutest contestant of 'Bigg Boss 16' Abdu Rozik's journey in the show will come to an end as he will be seen making an exit.
He will be leaving the show because of prior commitments, according to a report from The Khabri, which often gives exclusive details revolving around the show and its contestants.
A tweet from The Khabri read: "Exclusive #AbduRozik to leave #BiggBoss16 house on Jan 12 because of prior commitments, someone special will come to take him out and that will be end of journey for him." Abdu is a Tajikistan singer, blogger and musician, known primarily for singing in films and for making videos on YouTube.
Check out his favourite dialogues on the show:
View this post on Instagram
The 19-year-old, who currently has fan following 6.9 million on Instagram, will soon be seen in Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan.' IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...