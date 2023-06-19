Abhay Deol shares 'favourite moments' with brothers Sunny, Bobby from Karan's wedding

ANI

Mumbai, June 19

Actor Abhay Deol who attended the wedding of Karan Deol on Monday shared his "favorite moments" captured with his brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Taking to Instagram, Abhay treated fans with a dancing picture of himself with Deol brothers.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "One of my favorite moments captured by @tinadehal from the wedding. Me dancing with my brothers @iamsunnydeol and (a hint of) @iambobbydeol with my sister @ritu.fineart in the background. Almost like a still from a movie!"

In the picture, Abhay is seen shaking his legs on dhol beats with his cousin brothers- Sunny and Bobby Deol at Karan's baraat.

Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, ""This looks like a still from gal mithi mithi bol." Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Later in the evening, Karan and Drisha hosted a reception for their industry friends and family members.

Actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Anupam Kher among others also attended the event.

Sharing the first official wedding pictures of the newlyweds, actor Sunny Deol wrote on Instagram, "Today I gained a beautiful daughter.Bless you my Bachas. God Bless! Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.

Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.

