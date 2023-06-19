Abhay Deol shares 'favourite moments' with brothers Sunny, Bobby from Karan's wedding

ANI
Mumbai, June 19
Actor Abhay Deol who attended the wedding of Karan Deol on Monday shared his "favorite moments" captured with his brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol.
Taking to Instagram, Abhay treated fans with a dancing picture of himself with Deol brothers.
Sharing the picture, he wrote, "One of my favorite moments captured by @tinadehal from the wedding. Me dancing with my brothers @iamsunnydeol and (a hint of) @iambobbydeol with my sister @ritu.fineart in the background. Almost like a still from a movie!"
In the picture, Abhay is seen shaking his legs on dhol beats with his cousin brothers- Sunny and Bobby Deol at Karan's baraat.
Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.
One of the users wrote, ""This looks like a still from gal mithi mithi bol." Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on Sunday morning.
Later in the evening, Karan and Drisha hosted a reception for their industry friends and family members.
Actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Anupam Kher among others also attended the event.
Sharing the first official wedding pictures of the newlyweds, actor Sunny Deol wrote on Instagram, "Today I gained a beautiful daughter.Bless you my Bachas. God Bless! Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.
Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Sikh Gurdwara Act to ensure 'free telecast' of Gurbani from Golden Temple: CM Mann
CM says the Act will pave way for eliminating the undue cont...
Wanted in India, Khalistan Tiger Force chief shot dead by unidentified assailants in Canada
Nijjar was designated a 'terrorist' by India under the strin...
Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton
Last year, the Punjab Police had sought the extradition of N...
Stop violence or face consequences: Manipur CM Biren Singh warns people
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic vio...
Punjab govt to bring bill to bar Governor from holding Chancellor’s post in state universities
Proposed Bill has provision that the Chief Minister will be ...