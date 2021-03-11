Abhay Deol to play a rugby coach in Jungle Cry

Actor Abhay Deol-starrer Jungle Cry, which chronicles the inspiring journey of 12 underprivileged children winning the International Junior Rugby Tournament in 2007, will release on Lionsgate Play on June 3. Deol plays rugby coach in the film.
