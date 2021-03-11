Abhay Deol to play a rugby coach in Jungle Cry

Abhay Deol to play a rugby coach in Jungle Cry

PTI

Actor Abhay Deol-starrer Jungle Cry, which chronicles the inspiring journey of 12 underprivileged children winning the International Junior Rugby Tournament in 2007, will release on Lionsgate Play on June 3. Deol plays rugby coach in the film.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Police crack RPG attack case, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh is mastermind

2
Punjab

Classes in all Punjab schools to be held in offline mode from May 15 to May 31

3
Nation

For killing a cook 27 years ago, 3 Indian Air Force officers get life term

4
Nation

CBI books Army officer posted in Port Blair for bribery

5
Nation

Chintan Shivir: Congress set for 1 family, 1 ticket rule; waiver only if wards perform exceptionally for 5 years

6
Nation

Extramarital affair after Facebook friendship, obscene video clip blackmail leads to man's murder in Hyderabad

7
Punjab

Punjab police crack Mohali grenade attack case, 5 arrested

8
Diaspora

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

9
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care

10
Trending

Watch: Desi bride goes out to fetch coffee just before her wedding, sips brew while driving

Don't Miss

View All
Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Moga: Former player muscles his way through addiction
Punjab Inspiration

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

Top News

India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

Sunil Jakhar removes Congress from his Twitter handle

Before going LIVE on Facebook, Sunil Jakhar removes Congress from his Twitter bio

Major power shutdown in Punjab today as Lehra Mohabbat plant develops technical snag

Major power shutdown in Punjab today as Lehra Mohabbat plant develops technical snag

Senior PSPCL officials have rushed there

Delhi fire: More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up

Delhi fire: More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up

Absconding owner of building resided on top floor

Three policemen dead in firing by miscreants in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna

3 policemen killed in firing by miscreants in MP’s Guna; CM to hold emergency meeting over incident

The incident occurs under the jurisdiction of Aron police st...

Cities

View All

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

SC/ST students’ reservation: DEO told to probe all violations in private schools in Amritsar

Hotel digging case: Probe panel constituted

Farmers seek canal water for irrigation of paddy in Amritsar district

Drug addict shoots wife dead, kills self

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Soon, CTU buses in Chandigarh to run on CNG

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Chandigarh hikes DA by 3%

Chandigarh sees 8 new cases of Covid

Delhi fire: More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up

Delhi fire: More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up

AAP-BJP fight over bulldozers intensifies

Nine advocates appointed judge in Delhi High Court

Shift Ravi Gill’s wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Nawanshahr: 5 school buses challaned

IKGPTU comes out with admission reforms to push numbers

'Travelling helps authors enrich their experiences'

Kapurthala students to get free subscription for online classes

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, LIT: Court

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, LIT: Court

Firing outside school in morning, student attacked in afternoon

Rape victim thrashes ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains' aide in Ludhiana

Unique initiative by DMCH to serve rural community

126 acres of village common land freed of encroachments

Ensure availability of senior doctor in emergency wing 24X7 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, HODs told

Patiala: Ensure availability of senior doc in emergency wing 24X7, HODs told

Patiala district administration launches new project to promote entrepreneurship

Patiala doctor 'thrashes' MBBS student, shifted

Government Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, honours alumni

Apprehending lapses, Punjabi University, Patiala, begins stock verification of publication bureau