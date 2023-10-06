Abhay Deol's advice to nephew Rajveer as he makes his Bollywood debut, 'grace criticism, ignore hate'

ANI

Mumbai, October 6

Actor Abhay Deol on Friday congratulated nephew Rajveer Deol on his first film 'Dono' and gave him a piece of special advice.

Taking to Instagram, Abhay shared a couple of pictures featuring him, Rajveer and Paloma.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "I've literally held him in my arms as a baby. Congratulations on your first film @the_rajveer_deol, it's not easy putting yourself out there in the world, to be judged by all. I will always be your cheerleader, because I've always had my faith in you. Both you and @palomadhillon have your whole life ahead of you, remember to embrace the love, grace the criticism, and ignore the hate. Their film @donothefilm released last night." Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

As soon as the actor posted such cute post, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Archana Puran Singh wrote, "much love and luck @the_rajveer_deol." One of the users commented, "Are we getting to see your cameo by any chance ? @abhaydeolWishing them the best!" Another commented, "Well said, and all the best Rajveer." Last night, Abhay attended the grand premiere of their film where several B-town celebs marked their presence.

He looked uber-cool as he donned a beige t-shirt with matching pants and a black blazer.

'Dono' is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) - friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) - a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

The film promises to be an "urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart." 'Dono' is facing a big clash with two big films, Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' and Bhumi Pednekar's film 'Thank you for Coming'.

#Bollywood #Instagram #Mumbai