Abhimanyu turns bodyguard for Mrunal

Television and Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur, best known for her TV show Kumkum Bhagya as well as her acting chops in films such as Super 30, Batla House, Ghost Stories, Jersey and Sita Raman, has developed a massive fan following across the globe. So much so that her co-star had to literally turn into a bodyguard for her, even in Switzerland!

During a Live show on Roposo, when creator Namitaa Sachdeva asked Mrunal Thakur and her co-star Abhimanyu Dassani (son of legendary actress Bhagyashree) about how many rishtas Mrunal got during their upcoming film – Aankh Micholi, they made a shocking revelation! While Mrunal mentioned, “I got 27 rishtas in the movie for sure,” the star kid wittingly retorted back saying, “In real life, she gets so many proposals. In fact, I feel like I am more of her bodyguard and protector (than her co-star). Not only in India but wherever we travelled for the film, be it in Switzerland or here and there, I had to be her bodyguard as she has so many fans and (admirers).”

#Bollywood