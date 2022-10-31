Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Maniesh Paul to host IIFA next year

Mumbai, October 31
The International Indian Film Academy popularly known as IIFA, is returning with its 23rd edition and will be held in Abu Dhabi in February 2023. It will be hosted by Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar and television star Maniesh Paul.
Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Bachchan said: "I'm ecstatic to be hosting the 23rd edition of IIFA at YAS Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is like family to me. I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans, and connecting with them globally." The upcoming edition will also see big stars such as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, and many more in attendance.
IIFA also shared an annoucement poster on Instagram:
Co-host Farhan Akhtar said in a statement: "IIFA is the only global platform that has travelled the world. It has bought cinema lovers closer from all across the globe. As always, I am looking forward to the next edition of IIFA Weekend and awards and am excited to be co-hosting it."
IIFA 2023 will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and Miral at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi from February 9 through February 11, 2023.
Maniesh Paul, who will also co-host the show with Abhishek and Farhan, said: "Super excited to be on the stage once again to host the 23rd edition of IIFA. It's always fun and the reaction we receive from the live audiences is surreal. It's going to be bigger and brighter with my super amazing co-hosts. Looking forward to enjoying it and having a lot of fun."
IIFA Weekend & Awards will be a celebration of togetherness and positivity with an aim to present a greater opportunity for long-term impact in tourism, business & trade, and the film production business for the destination.
IANS
