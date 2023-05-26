Abhishek Bachchan has an emotional connection wtih IIFA, it's to do with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and father Amitabh Bachchan

IANS

Abu Dhabi, May 26

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy(IIFA) awards got off to a sparkling start at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The grand finale of IIFA awards will take place on May 27, 2023 and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Abhishek Bachchan said: "IIFA was my first stage of live performance and fortunately I was sharing the stage with my father Amitabh Bachchan and my wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Kajrare Kajrare song and this time, they are not present here. So, I have an emotional connection with IIFA. This year I am going to host the IIFA Awards with Vicky Kaushal."

Here's a glimpse of the IIFA awards:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

About the pressure to hold an international show, Abhishek replied: "I always want to be under pressure - pressure to deliver the best. Work pressure is like a responsibility for actors. It will drive you towards commitment and effort for your work. This time pressure is forcing me to perform as host as best in terms of entertainment. I have my father Amitabh Bachchan and I learned from him, so I know how to handle the situation." "I am thrilled to return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It will be an absolute pleasure and honour to entertain and meet fans from all over the world. Looking forward to hosting the IIFA Awards," he added.

On the question of the quality of films, Abhishek said: "As artists, it is our duty to entertain the audience and our films should be engaging and entertaining. Our responsibility is to justify the ticket value spent by the public."

#abhishek bachchan #aishwarya rai bachchan #amitabh bachchan