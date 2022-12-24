Abhishek Bachchan is a proud son

Abhishek Bachchan has responded to Bangladeshi-Swedish author Taslima Nasreen’s barb about how Amitabh Bachchan loves his son so much that he thinks he has “inherited all his talents” and is “the best”.

Taslima Nasreen

Replying to Nasreen on Twitter in the comments section, Abhishek said, “Absolutely correct. Ma’am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain ‘the best’! I am an extremely proud son.”

Nasreen had earlier tweeted, “Amitabh Bachchan ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji.”—IANS