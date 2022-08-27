Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham's action-thriller 'Dhoom' turns 17

ANI

New Delhi, August 27

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra and Esha Deol-starrer action-thriller film 'Dhoom' turned 17, on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Yash Raj Films shared a post which they captioned, "Action, thrill, style and all things power-packed! Celebrating 18 years of #Dhoom."

Action, thrill, style and all things power-packed! 🔥

Celebrating 18 years of #Dhoom pic.twitter.com/3IoS6Kkak5 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) August 27, 2022

Amazon Prime Video shared a reel video, which they captioned, "an indefinite number of people can recall having Dhoom as their favourite film as a teenager it's a film that fuelled our obsession of sports bikes, it's been 18 years and things still haven't changed a lot, all of us still are ali at heart, making elaborate scenarios in our head at our crush's mere existence."

In the video, there are short glimpses from the film.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film was declared a box office hit followed by 'Dhoom: 2' in the year 2006 and 'Dhoom: 3' in 2013.

Actor Esha Deol shared a reel video as two of her films 'Dhoom' and 'No Entry' turned a year older, which she captioned, "Two of my iconic films, DHOOM turns 18 today & NO ENTRY turned 17 yesterday. Time flies but the love you all give me just keeps growing. I really enjoyed playing the fiery Sheena (Dilbara) in Dhoom that made me your Dhoom Girl & Pooja the trusting wife in No entry. Both these characters will always stay close to my heart. The cast & crew of both these films were absolutely a delight to work with & the producers & directors of these films play a huge role in making me who I am today. I have only love & gratitude for this being mine & thank you to my fans who till today love these films & characters so much. Much love & gratitude."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Deol Takhtani (@imeshadeol)

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand the film is all set to release on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that he also has 'Tehran' and 'Tariq' on his bucket list.

Esha, on the other hand, recently made her OTT debut with Ajay Devgn's web series 'Rudra', which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

