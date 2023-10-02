 Abhishek Bachchan, Rakul Preet, Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma... celebs pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi : The Tribune India

Celebs share Mahatma Gandhi pictures, messages to mark his birth anniversary

It's Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary today. ANI



Mumbai, October 2

On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Bollywood celebs including Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan and others remembered our Father of the Nation and took to their respective social media handles to mark this occasion.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared portraits of Bapu and Lal Bahadur Shastri on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote "Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Gandhiji and Shastri ji's birth anniversary! Both great leaders have contributed significance in different aspects of my life. Hail India! #LalBahadurShastri #MahatmaGandhi #LalBahadurShastri."

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy Gandhi Jayanti."

Ajay Devgn posted a picture of Mahatma Gandhi With "De Di Hame Aazadi Bina Khadag Bina Dhal" song by Asha Bhosle in the background.

Madhuri Dixit marked this ocassing by using Bapu's quote, she posted, "As per Mahatma Gandhi, "Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will." May we all have the strength and courage to achieve our dreams."

Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture of Bapu with his quote on it "IN DOING SOMETHING, DO IT WITH LOVE OR NEVER DO IT AT ALL."

He captioned the post, "His words continue to resonate, a wisdom that remains relevant and profound to this day.#GandhiJayanti."

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "HAPPINESS IS WHEN WHAT YOU THINK, WHAT YOU SAY, AND WHAT YOU DO ARE IN HARMONY" HAPPY GANDHI JAYANTI."

Sidharth Malhotra dropped a college of Gandhi's picture and captioned his post, "HAPPYGANDHI JAYANTI. "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

Further extending the wishes, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Happy Gandhi Jayanti."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi's Rajghat.

Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, said PM Modi in a post on X, today while also urging to work towards fulfilling Gandhi's dreams.

"I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over," the Prime Minister said in his post.

PM Modi on Friday launched a cleanliness drive beginning on October 1 to mark the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and said that Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts.

'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' Campaign is a mega cleanliness drive to mark the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti. This initiative is a run-up to the 'Swachhata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva' 2023 campaign. Exhorting the people across the country to get involved in the cleanliness campaign, PM Modi said taking the campaign forward will be a giant step towards fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean India.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.

