Abhishek Bachchan reacts to fan comments on Aaradhya Bachchan’s Hindi speech from school

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 14

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, while compering for an online Hindi elocution competition held by her school, adorably describes the beauty of Hindi as a language. With expressions full of love for Hindi, she describes poetry as a medium that opens doors to many other languages.

She is seen saying in the viral video that when fine words are woven together, it results in a sweet poem from the poet’s heart.

The clip is grabbing attention for all the enthusiasm and love she is showing for Hindi Poetry. She says that Hindi is the most beautiful form of a language.

It won’t be wrong to say that Aaradhya shares the talent of her great grandfather, literature exponent Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Aaradhya’s viral video posted on some fan pages received appreciation for her recitation skills.

One user wrote: “She has it in her blood. Confidence and expressiveness of Aish and AB and fluency in hindi and values from her grandparents. She is going to grow up to be a wonderful person.” Another one commented: “Wooow Betta Wonderful action lovely acting beautiful expression of beautiful smile very nice God bless you.”

Yet another tweeted: “What a bright child! Just like her mum”

The video also saw her father Abhishek Bachchan reacting with folded hands when a fan tagged him on Twitter.