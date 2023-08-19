Abhishek Bachchan reveals Boman Irani wanted to click Aishwarya Rai's pics during his days as photographer

IANS

New Delhi, August 19

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has revealed how Boman Irani wanted to take photographs of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his intital days in career.

In the special episode, the star cast of 'Ghoomer'- Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and filmmaker R. Balki, were present on the set of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' (KBC).

Big B asked the 'Ghoomer' team: "Which actor used to work as a photographer and got a break when he was hired by Aspy Adajania, the head of a boxing association?" The options were- Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kartik Aaryan.

Abhishek said the answer is Boman Irani. Big B said: "how are you so sure about Boman."

To which Abhishek recalled an incident and shared: "Boman is my good friend. I have worked with him. He has always narrated these stories to me, like when he used to take photographs- head shots, portfolios. He told me that he called Aishwarya, when she was a model and said to her he (Boman) wants to take photograph of her."

The answer was correct, and they won the amount of Rs 3,20,000.

Here's a clip from the episode:

Boman, who worked at a luxurious hotel, used the tips that he received to buy a camera. He then took sports pictures with it. He met Aspy Adajania, then-president of the Olympic Boxing Association of India, and requested to become the official photographer of the World Cup. Adajania was impressed by Boman's photos, and appointed him as the official photographer.

Actress Aishwarya had won the Miss World 1994 pageant. She is the wife of Abhishek Bachchan. The couple got married in April 2007. They have a daughter named Aaradhya.

In 'Ghoomer', Sayami is playing a paraplegic sportsperson. Written and directed by R. Balki, the flick stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, along with Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles. The story revolves around Anina (Saiyami), a young woman batting prodigy, who loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident on the eve of her international cricketing debut.

An unsympathetic, failed and frustrated cricketer enters her life, gives her a new dream and transforms her fate by the most innovative training, to make her play for the Indian cricket team again, as a bowler. 'Ghoomer' is the new style of bowling they invent to bamboozle the opposition.

It is inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, the achievements of special athletes, and who have achieved more than when they were called "normal".

The film has been released in cinemas.

