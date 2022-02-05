Abhishek Bachchan starts filming for R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’

Mumbai, February 5
Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday commenced filming for his upcoming movie “Ghoomer”.
The film is being directed and produced by filmmaker R Balki, known for movies such as “Cheeni Kum”, “Ki and Ka” and “Pad Man”.
Bachchan, who turned 46 on Saturday, shared the news about starting the shoot of the new film via Instagram.
“Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. ???? Now spinning!” he captioned the post with a photo of a clapboard.
The makers are yet to reveal details about the plot and the remaining cast members of the movie.
“Ghoomer” marks the second collaboration between Bachchan and Balki after the commercially and critically-acclaimed 2009 film “Paa”, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan.
Bachchan, who was last seen in “Bob Biswas”, will next star in “Dasvi” alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will also be back with the third season of Prime Video series “Breathe”.
