Abhishek Bachchan storms out of ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ set after joke on Big B

Asked the makers to stop shooting, leaving Riteish Deshmukh and Kusha Kapila completely shocked

Comedian Paritosh Tripathi cracked a joke on Abhishek's father and legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. File Photo

IANS

Mumbai, October 5

The otherwise calm and composed Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, looked visibly miffed during the recent episode of the streaming show, 'Case Toh Banta Hai'. The actor stormed off the sets of the show as he said: "I'm not a fool." The show's team, which expected a happy and humorous shoot day with AB Jr. were left with a sour aftertaste.

It so happened that comedian Paritosh Tripathi cracked a joke on Abhishek's father and legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek immediately asked the makers to stop shooting, leaving Riteish Deshmukh and Kusha Kapila completely shocked.

The actor said during the shoot: "It's getting a bit too much. I'm all game for myself. I get it, but let's not get to parents and all that. Mujh tak jokes rakh lena, pitaji ko lekar me thoda sensitive ho jaata hoon (I'm fine with jokes being told at my expense but I get sensitive when it comes to my father). Wo mere pita hain, mujhe acha nahi lagta (He is my father and I don't like it)."  Paritosh tried to calm Abhishek down, but he was in no mood to hear him out. "Thodi izzat deni chahiye. Comedy ke daayare me itna bhi nahi karna chahiye, hum log aaj kal beh jaate hai (one should be respectful. You cannot say anything just because you're trying to extract humour)" Abhishek schooled Paritosh.

As the makers and team of 'Case Toh Banta Hai' tried to defuse the situation, Abhishek simply walked out mid-shoot, leaving people stunned.

'Case Toh Banta Hai', which streams on AmazonminiTV, is a weekly comedy show starring Riteish Deshmukh as a defence lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor.

Social media sensation Kusha Kapila dons the judge's hat to decide the fate of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, while comedians Paritosh Tripathi, Gopal Dutt, Sanket Bhosale, and Sugandha Mishra among others amp up the entertainment quotient with their unique comedy.

 

