Abhishek Bachchan to Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood celebs mourn demise of Brazil football legend Pele

ANI

Mumbai, December 30

Bollywood celebrities on Friday expressed grief over the demise of legendary Brazilian footballer Pele.

Pele passed away on Thursday at the age of 82 after battling bowel cancer.

Taking to Instagram, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "As a child, my father introduced me to Pele and his magic. And thus began a lifelong love for football. We had shelves filled with VHS tapes of his and the Brazilian team's matches. I would religiously watch them with my father. A magician we've all been blessed to witness. A few years ago, whilst visiting India, I somehow managed to get an autographed jersey of his. It has pride of placement in my office. Thank you, sir, for teaching us about joga bonito and being such a hero and idol to billions. Rest in Peace to the greatest!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, "R.I.P."

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture and wrote, "KING."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram and shared a picture of the football legend on her stories and wrote, " Legend #Pele rest in peace."

Malaika Arora shared a picture and captioned it, "RIP."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted, "Dearest Pele! You and your game, and the way you played it, will always be #GameChanger for millions of people all around the world. Whether they played football or not. Thank you for your inspiring life. #RipLegend #OmShanti #Pele."

Dearest Pele! You and your game, and the way you played it, will always be #GameChanger for millions of people all the world. Whether they played football or not. Thank you for your inspiring life.🙏 #RipLegend #OmShanti #Pele pic.twitter.com/Uam4CZK0cr — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 30, 2022

Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is considered as one of the greatest to ever step a foot on a football pitch. He is the only player to have won three World Cup titles, having won the top prize in football in 1958, 1962 and 1970. The footballer also boasts of numerous trophies at the club and country level.

#Cancer #Football #Instagram #Mumbai