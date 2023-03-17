Abhishek Bachchan wishes 'big sis' Shweta on her birthday

ANI
Mumbai, March 17
On the occasion of Shweta Bachchan's birthday, her brother Abhishek and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda poured in their love and wishes on social media.
Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a throwback picture featuring Amitabh and young Shweta.
View this post on Instagram
Sharing the picture, he wrote, "It's the big sis's birthday! Happy Birthday, Shwetdi. Love you." Navya wished her mother with a cute picture along with a caption, "Happy birthday. I love you."
Further extending the birthday wishes Ananya Panday dropped a picture featuring the birthday girl and her friend Navya and captioned it, "Happy boriday to my warm, wise and wanderful @shwetabachchan lave you sa much maaammmaaa."
Earlier today, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan showered his blessings on his daughter.
Taking to his blog, Big B wrote, "The birth of the firstborn be here - March 17 .. and the year is known to us .. prudent not to mention the age of a lady .. but for the daughter a special greeting of care and fulfilment ever.." On Thursday night, Shweta threw a party for her close friends and family members at Big B's bungalow in Mumbai.
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Sidharth Chaturvedi, Shanaya Kapoor, Manish Malhotra among others attended the party.
SRK also marked his presence at the bash. He was captured arriving in his car, with the windshields covered in black curtains.
Shweta, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, married Nikhil Nanda, a Delhi-based businessman, in 1997. The couple has two children, Navya and Agastya. In addition to running a fashion label, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers in 2018.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days
The court had earlier posted Sisodia’s bail plea for hearing...
Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum
Kangra to be developed as tourism capital; casualty wards in...
Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him
Majithia was booked on the basis of a 2018 report of anti-dr...
Opposition leaders write to President Murmu seeking action against troll army defaming CJI Chandrachud
Pramod Tiwari, Amee Yagnik, Raghav Chadha, Priyanka Chaturve...
After Saudi-Iran pact, Tehran wants India to sidestep US sanction threat
Iranian envoy Iraj Elahi says New Delhi should resume its en...