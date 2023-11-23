Abhishek Bachchan wishes nephew Agastya Nanda on his birthday

ANI

Mumbai, November 23

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday morning extended birthday greetings to his nephew Agastya Nanda.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek dropped a throwback picture of Agastya from his childhood days which he captioned, "Happy birthday Archie Andrews! Stay cool."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Agastya is the son of Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan.

Agastya's sister Navya Nanda also wished his brother on this special day.

Taking to Instagram, Navya shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Happy birthday to my morning alarm, part time therapist, full time irritant & the newest hero in town. May every year, but especially this one, be yours Junior!"

Here's post with two adorable pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Agastya is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film 'The Archies' which is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7.

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of 'The Archies' which received good response from the fans.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The trailer unfolds a musical narrative led by seven charming characters from the beloved Archie comics, steering through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations.

The trailer signs off with a profound message - 'You are never too young to change the world'.

Apart from Agastya, the Netflix film marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Agastya will also be seen alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in the film 'Ekkis'. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan the film will release on January 10, 2025.

#Instagram #Mumbai