Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into the Shadows 2' to be out on...

ANI

Mumbai, October 17

And the wait is finally over. Actor Abhishek Bachchan, on Monday, announced that the second season of 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' is scheduled to release on November 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared the season's first poster in which we see his character with his back towards us.

"It's time to #BreatheIntoTheShadows once again...New Season, Nov 9. @theamitsadh @nithyamenen @saiyami @naveenkasturia #IvanaKaur @abundantiaent @mayankvsharma @ivikramix @primevideoin @vikramtuli @unbollywood @arshadasyed @priyawriter2912 @hrishikesh0304 @shrikantverma_," Abhishek wrote.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Replete with twists and turns, the psychological thriller will once again feature. Abhishek and Amit Sadh in the lead while the thrill and suspense quotient of the show is poised to elevate a notch higher.

Reprising their roles, the show will also feature Nithya Menen, Sayami Kher, and Ivana Kauras their respective characters evolve, adding more intrigue and fuel to the new season peppered with high-octane action sequences.

"We are thrilled to unveil the new season of our marquee thriller, Breathe: Into the Shadows,"said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video.

She added, "The testament of the success of a show is when the audiences start demanding a new season. Created by a passionate team of storytellers and a terrific ensemble cast, the new season of this suspenseful thriller, intertwined with hope and anxiety, will keep audiences on the edge. We have had a longstanding relationship with Abundantia Entertainment with whom we have collaborated on multiple show and films but 'Breathe' franchise will always remain special as this was the first one. Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is a gritty, suspenseful drama which has all elements of a perfect thriller, executed very well."

Director Mayank Sharma has also co-written the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadowswith Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi& Abhijeet Deshpande.

#abhishek bachchan #Breathe Into The Shadows