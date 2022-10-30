Abhishek Bajaj celebrates his birthday with underprivileged kids

Abhishek Bajaj made a dream debut in films with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. This year, he appeared in the lead role in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer, opposite Tamannaah Bhatia. One more special coincidence in 2022 for Abhishek was that his birthday fell on Diwali and he was seen with kids from an NGO, cutting a birthday cake and gifting them sweets. Abhishek says, “Festivals are the days to spread happiness and this year I spent it with kids from an NGO. I love being around kids, so I thought that there couldn’t have been a better way to celebrate my special day.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...