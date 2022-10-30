Abhishek Bajaj celebrates his birthday with underprivileged kids

Abhishek Bajaj made a dream debut in films with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. This year, he appeared in the lead role in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer, opposite Tamannaah Bhatia. One more special coincidence in 2022 for Abhishek was that his birthday fell on Diwali and he was seen with kids from an NGO, cutting a birthday cake and gifting them sweets. Abhishek says, “Festivals are the days to spread happiness and this year I spent it with kids from an NGO. I love being around kids, so I thought that there couldn’t have been a better way to celebrate my special day.” — TMS