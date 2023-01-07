Abhishek Banerjee excited for upcoming film 'Stree 2'

ANI

Abhishek Banerjee, who enjoyed a thriving end of the year with him getting accolades for his character Janardan (Bhediya) is ready to carry forward the character’s journey in Stree 2.

Abhishek Banerjee’s Janna was first introduced in Stree in 2018, was built further in Bhediya, and will now be continued in Stree 2 as a part of a multiverse.

Abhishek has seen a rise in his career post the success of Stree has done justice to Janna’s character and is creating a legacy nobody has ever witnessed before.

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles Stree was declared a blockbuster hit.

Expressing his excitement for his upcoming projects and the year as well, he said “2023 is here!!! And I am very thrilled to kickstart this year, but looking back at the work I did last year—I was very nervous about JD aka Jana as it had to be similar yet difficult from Stree. But thankfully it was received well by the audience. Now the journey of Stree 2 will be super exciting.”