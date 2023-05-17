Abhishek Banerjee's love for animals is everlasting

Abhishek Banerjee essayed a negative role of Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok. As Paatal Lok celebrates three years of its release, the actor dropped a picture with dogs and wrote “Now this is swarg lok. Thank you, everyone, for the non-stop love. I hope it never stops. 3 years of #paatallok.”
Through his character, Hathoda Tyagi, Abhishek became an anti-hero who delivered a message of animal love. On the work front, Abhishek has an interesting line-up of films, with Stree 2 and Bhediya 2, along with Dream Girl 2 and Rana Naidu 2. He also has Apurva and Section 84 in the pipeline.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar refuse to step back | Cong says dec...
PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now
Distributes 71,000 job letters in Rozgar Mela