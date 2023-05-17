Abhishek Banerjee's love for animals is everlasting

Abhishek Banerjee essayed a negative role of Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok. As Paatal Lok celebrates three years of its release, the actor dropped a picture with dogs and wrote “Now this is swarg lok. Thank you, everyone, for the non-stop love. I hope it never stops. 3 years of #paatallok.”

Through his character, Hathoda Tyagi, Abhishek became an anti-hero who delivered a message of animal love. On the work front, Abhishek has an interesting line-up of films, with Stree 2 and Bhediya 2, along with Dream Girl 2 and Rana Naidu 2. He also has Apurva and Section 84 in the pipeline.