Abhishek Duhan’s travel stories from Kashi

Actor Abhishek Duhan loves to travel and experience new things. His travel stories are indeed interesting and need to be heard.

He travelled to Kashi recently. “For the promotion of my upcoming film Mandali, I got a chance to visit Kashi and experience the vibrant culture there. I’ve always dreamt of visiting Kashi, a place that holds a special significance in my heart. It was a short trip. I was there from the morning till the evening. I went to Ganga ghat and got a chance to see Kashivishwanath. It was the most beautiful and spiritual experience,” he says.

And what is next? “Well, I’m thinking about Kerala. I really want to visit because it’s lush green, especially during the rainy season. I’m excited about the Ayurvedic massages and the backwaters. I’m hoping to experience a sense of peace there. That’s what I have in mind for my next adventure.”