Abhishek Garg makes Amitabh Bachchan laugh on KBC

Abhishek Garg from Haryana brought a touch of humour with his quirky answers on the hot seat of KBC this week. A 26-year-old doctor, he is preparing for the UPSC exam.
When host Amitabh Bachchan mentioned the topic of marriage, Abhishek playfully hinted at his mother’s matchmaking efforts and successfully managed to keep a lid on his own romantic secrets.
After claiming Rs 50 lakh rupees as prize money on the show, Abhishek shared, “I have dreams that I want to fulfill, and this amount will help me do that. I’ll start by paying off my family’s home loan and then invest wisely for our future. All my hard work has paid off, and I’m grateful to Kaun Banega Crorepati for igniting hope within me.”
