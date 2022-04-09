Abhishek Kumaarr, who is currently seen in ‘KumkumBhagya’, talks about his life and career plans

Tell us something about your background…

I was born and raised in Meerut. My father is a doctor and nobody from my family has been in the entertainment business before. So, it’s really challenging and exciting for me to pursue my dreams.

How did you get into acting?

I started my career with modelling and was a part of some really good campaigns. I did TV commercials and assisted in a lot of feature films. I came to Mumbai to become an actor and it happened!

What was your first TV show? What role did you play in it?

I started my television journey with Sony TV’s show named Indiawaali Maa. I was playing the negative lead in it. This was followed by Thapki on Colors and then I got an opportunity to work with Balaji Telefilms in one of the prominent shows — Kumkum Bhagya.

Tell us more about your role in Kumkum Bhagya…

My character’s name is Jay and he is the best friend of Ranbir and also his business partner, who is trying to help Ranbir to get close to Prachi. The show is popular and there is good scope for performance.

How is it different from your role in Indiawaali Maa?

It’s totally an opposite character and that is what I love. In Indiawaali Maa, Sagar was a negative character and Jay in Kumkum Bhagya is full of positive energy.

If not an actor what would you have been and why?

I would have been an engineer as I have completed engineering in computer science while pursuing acting.

What have been your learnings from the pandemic?

Live in the present and be responsible for the future. It has taught me gratitude!