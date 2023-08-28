Abhishek Malhan opens up on not winning 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' trophy, says he shares unbreakable bond with Elvish

IANS

Mumbai, August 28

Content creator Abhishek Malhan, who made it to the Top 2 in the recently concluded ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2', has spoken about how he feels about Elvish Yadav's win.

Abhishek recently made a comeback on JioCinema Live chat, a daily live chat show, where he openly shared his thoughts and feelings.

Reflecting on his experience, Abhishek said: "I may not have won the trophy, but I've won the affection of many, and my family has grown, which is a victory in itself."

In response to the finale moment and not winning the trophy, Abhishek shared: "In terms of house tasks and the journey, I believed I had the potential to win. However, based on the fan following, I believed Elvish was the clear winner. Despite that, Elvish and I share an unbreakable bond that will stand the test of time."

Addressing the incident of being referred to as Janani by Falaq Naaz, Abhishek stated: "They lacked the courage to say it to my face. Frankly, I'm indifferent now; being out of the house, I'd rather not waste time on this matter. It was disrespectful to the community, not just to me, and they should introspect."

Transitioning to the hashtag trends #Abhiya and #Abhisha, Abhishek admitted his surprise at their popularity. He discussed his connection with Abhisha is more genuine and how his relationship with Jiya began and continues as friendship.

#Mumbai