Abhishek Nigam to play the lead in ‘Pukaar - Dil Se Dil Tak’

The dashing Abhishek Nigam has been roped in to play the role of Sagar Maheshwari in Pukaar — Dil Se Dil Tak. Abhishek shares, “I’m really thrilled about being a part of Pukaar — Dil Se Dil Tak as it’s a gripping story. Playing Sagar’s character is going to be quite an adventure as he has multiple layers, fueled by his fears and motivations. He is a confident and intelligent young man who doesn’t believe in love but from within, he is battling his own emotions and conflicts that have stemmed from his past. He masks his pain with sarcasm and a superiority complex, but beneath that façade lies a vulnerable side that becomes more apparent with time.”

