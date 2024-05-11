Abhishek Nigam to play the lead in ‘Pukaar - Dil Se Dil Tak’

The dashing Abhishek Nigam has been roped in to play the role of Sagar Maheshwari in Pukaar — Dil Se Dil Tak. Abhishek shares, “I’m really thrilled about being a part of Pukaar — Dil Se Dil Tak as it’s a gripping story. Playing Sagar’s character is going to be quite an adventure as he has multiple layers, fueled by his fears and motivations. He is a confident and intelligent young man who doesn’t believe in love but from within, he is battling his own emotions and conflicts that have stemmed from his past. He masks his pain with sarcasm and a superiority complex, but beneath that façade lies a vulnerable side that becomes more apparent with time.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79
He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was a...
BJP leader who first flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga
Whistleblower Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking these vid...
Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras
The ongoing geomagnetic storm has escalated to an "extreme" ...