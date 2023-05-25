About My Father features Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall is set to be a part of Lionsgate’s upcoming comedy feature, About My Father. Tigger is a US senator. When she meets her to-be son-in-law, Sebastian, and his father, Salvo (played by Robert De Niro), Tigger realises that she’s in for one crazy ride. With the movie set to release on May 26, here’s what Kim Cattrall says about her character.
She says, “Tigger is well educated, smart, and tenacious. Like many women who’ve reached a high-level position, she had to fight her way to the top. Tigger is a control freak, and she likes to put things in a very precise box.”
She adds, “My agent called me and said there’s this film with Robert De Niro where he plays a hairdresser, and I said I’m in. I don’t care what it is. I want to be a part of it.”
