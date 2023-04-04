Academy award winner Rachel Weisz’s series Dead Ringers to premiere on April 21

Prime Video has released the official trailer of the psychological thriller, Dead Ringers. A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 classic film Dead Ringers, it is a limited series starring Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything—drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes, including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.
The cast includes Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Michael Chernus, Jennifer Ehle and Emily Meade.
All six episodes premiere on April 21 exclusively on Prime Video.
