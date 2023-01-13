Acting happened by fluke’, says Richa Rathore

Zee TV and Studio LSD have come together yet again to present viewers with a new fiction offering – Rabb Se Hai Dua. Set against the backdrop of old Delhi, the show focuses on the journey of Dua who is married to Haider. While every actor goes through several trials and workshops for a character and to understand the nuances of acting, Richa Rathore, who plays Ghazal, revealed how she never planned on pursuing acting in her life. In fact, Richa is an engineer and her career in acting happened by chance. Not many are aware that she was a part of Imtiaz Ali’s famous film Tamasha.

Richa mentioned, “Tamasha was a turning point in my life. It made me realise that acting is something that I enjoy. I started giving auditions, which turned my interest into passion. I debuted on television with a small role in Kumkum Bhagya, for which I left my job and shifted to Mumbai from Shimla. It was never my plan to switch from being an engineer to an actor. Playing the character of Ghazal in Rabb Se Hai Dua is a stepping stone for me to turn my dreams into reality.”