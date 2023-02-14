‘Acting is an individual journey,’ says Chandan K Anand

In Class, you have played a complex character. What has been the greatest challenge?

Playing a subtle character is the biggest challenge. To play out such a character, one needs to go through an intense process.

How is the feedback?

Well, the feedback is amazing. As an actor, I can give my best to a character and when audiences praise it, that’s the biggest achievement.

What is your greatest asset as an actor?

I can’t pinpoint one particular asset. It has to be a complete package; how you visualise the character, your experience and your craft.

The industry has gone through a lot of changes. What’s your point of view?

During the lockdown, OTT emerged as ‘the medium’ for entertainment and for actors like me, it opened a new horizon.

Whom do you consider your guru when it comes to acting?

My gurus have been my parents and acting teachers (N K Sharma and Arvind Gaur). They taught me that to be a great actor, one has to be a great human being first. The rest follows.

Name a film or a series, which has made a huge impact in your career?

My first feature with Sunny Deol sir, Kaafila, and Parched with Leena Yadav and now Class, directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. These three projects are big in my life and in my career.

The industry is competitive and so are the actors. How competitive are you?

I am not at all competitive. Yes, I challenge myself as I believe acting is an individual journey. We all are different and unique.

A role or a performance which is close to your heart…

All characters that I have played are close to my heart. All are different and special.

A hidden talent, which we are not aware of?

I am a great dancer and I want to dance on screen.

What’s your life philosophy?

Live your life to the fullest and let others do the same. It’s one life, so be fearless and don’t worry about making mistakes.