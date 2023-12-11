Action & determination

As action star Vidyut Jammwal turned a year older on Sunday, he took netizens by storm with his bold avatar. From cooking outdoors to taking a bath in the streams, he shared pictures of himself living a simple life in the lap of the mountains, in his birthday suit.
Vidyut took to his Instagram handle to pen a lengthy note, “My retreat to the Himalayan ranges — “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone — every year...I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I vibrate at the frequency of compassion. I vibrate at the frequency of determination. I vibrate at the frequency of achievement...”
He also shared about his upcoming film Crakk. “I’m now ready and excited for my next chapter —Crakk releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024,” he posted.
