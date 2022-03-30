Chris Pine set to shine in The Contractor

An actor’s choices define his career and with superhits like Wonder Woman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Star Trek, Chris Pine sure seems to possess the perfect instinct when it comes to picking a project. It is this instinct that encouraged Chris to immediately sign on to play ex-marine James Harper in his upcoming release The Contractor. The film follows the thrilling journey of a soldier-turned-mercenary, who is driven to the brink when left for dead on enemy territory.

Says Chris Pine, “In some ways it’s a deceptive story, a simple story, because there’s a thriller aspect, a Bourne aspect to it”. On his thoughts while reading the script, he adds, “I knew from the first five pages if it continued on the line I thought, I would be really invested in it, and I was. It felt very, very ancient while also being very, very modern.”

Featuring high octane stunts and a nail-biting story, The Contractor sees Chris in the midst of action, and by the looks of it, the actor has pulled off yet another memorable performance. The film is set to release in cinemas on April 8. — TMS