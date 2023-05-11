 Actioners like Chatrapathi, IB 71and Nidarr define the mood of the week : The Tribune India

Actioners like Chatrapathi, IB 71and Nidarr define the mood of the week

Chatrapathi



Mona

From a hijack that never happened to a thriller tracking a sinister terrorist plot, a musical, another rom-com to regional outings in Hindi, this Friday, the cine-goer has God’s plenty. Comic book heroes Asterix and Obelix take a big screen outing and Priyanka Chopra leads a rom-com taking a detour from spy sagas. Here’s the lowdown on the cine outings this week!

Film: Chatrapathi (Hindi)
Director: VV Vinayak

Pen Studios’ Chatrapathi marks the big Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Sreenivas Bellamkonda in the big ticket, large canvas action-entertainer. Directed by VV Vinayak it is the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster Chatrapathi. The film is written by V Vijayendra Prasad, SS Rajamouli’s father and veteran writer, known for his notable work in films like RRR, the Baahubali series and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Chatrapathi tells the story of a protagonist who rises against oppression to become a saviour of immigrants that suffered massive exploitation and is all set for its all-India release on May 12.

Film: IB 71 (Hindi)
Director: Sankalp Reddy

IB 71

With Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles, IB 71 is based on true events of the Ganga hijack, infamously called The Hijack That Never Happened. The film uncovers India’s top secret mission conducted by Intelligence Bureau that became instrumental in India winning the 1971 war. IB 71 reportedly takes a deep dive into the world of espionage.

IB 71 is slated for a theatrical release on May 12.

Film: Music School (Telugu, Hindi)
Director: PapaRao Biyyala

This musical film stars Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Gracy Goswami and Ozu Barua. Popular singer Shaan makes his acting debut in Telugu-Hindi bilingual releasing in theatres on May 12.

Film: Love Again (English)
Director: Jim Strouse

Love Again

This American romantic comedy-drama film, written and directed by James C. Strouse, stars desi girl Priyanka Chopra opposite Outlander actor Sam Heughan. It has created quite a buzz among the masses and is all set to release in India.

The film will also see Priyanka Chopra sharing screen space with husband Nick Jonas. Love Again also stars Celine Dion and features multiple new songs from Dion. Love Again hits the screens on May 12.

Film: Asterix and Obelix – The Middle Kingdom (English)
Director: Guillaume Canet

Asterix and Obelix – The Middle Kingdom

One of the most popular international comic series in the world, Asterix and Obelix, which has been adapted into films and translated into multiple languages, Asterix and Obelix – The Middle Kingdom is set for its theatrical release in India on May 12 in English, Hindi and Tamil. While the popular characters of Asterix and Obelix have been adored by generations across the globe and have a huge fan base, the audience is eagerly awaiting to see the entertaining comic characters come to life on the big screen. Directed by Guillaume Canet, who will also be seen portraying the role of Asterix, written by René Goscinny, Albert Uderzo and Guillaume Canet, the movie features Gilles Lellouche, Vincent Cassel, Jonathan Cohen, Marion Cotillard, Julien Chen and Leanna Chea and releases on May 12.

Film: To Leslie (English)
Director: Michael Morris

A stirring tale that takes an unflinching look at addiction, To Leslie arrives in Indian cinemas, as PVR INOX Pictures are all set to release the film on May 12. Featuring Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie follows the story of Leslie, a single mother who gets another shot at redemption after messing up her life due to serious addictions. As she attempts to clean up and reconnect with her family, Leslie’s journey of turning her biggest weakness into her biggest strength forms the crux of the film. The film also stars Allison Janney, Marc Maron and Andre Royo in supporting roles.

Film: Nidarr (Punjabi)
Director: Mandeep Chaahal

Nidarr

With action-thriller Nidarr, Raghav Rishi and Kulnoor Brar make their Pollywood debut. The film revolves around a terrorist plan that the armed forces are trying to avert. Mukesh Rishi, Vikramjit Virk, Vindoo Dara Singh, Mahabir Bhullar, Shivendra Mahal, and Malkit Rauni play pivotal roles.

(Inputs by Dharam Pal)

